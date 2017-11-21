Traveling For Thanksgiving? We Have Your Forecast Wherever You Go!

If you and your family are planning to be a part of the nearly 2 million buckeyes expected to travel this holiday, the First Alert Weather team has your forecast for wherever you’re headed!



No matter if you are taking a drive to Columbus, flying down to Florida or even heading to another country, getting your forecast is just as easy as changing your location on your First Alert Weather App. Here is a simple step by step:

Download the First Alert Weather App from the Apple Store or Google Play.





If you already have the app select the main menu icon, in the top left corner and choose ‘Manage Locations’.





Choose ‘Add Location’ at the bottom of the screen.





Type in your destination in the search bar and select the correct location.





Give nickname such as ‘Grandma’s House’ or simply leave the box blank and hit ‘Done’.







Return to main menu and select the location you want the forecast for! Change between your home and travel location at any time! The current location in use will be highlighted (Example: Columbus, OH is the location being used in the photo below).







