Traveling For Thanksgiving? We Have Your Forecast Wherever You Go!

If you and your family are planning to be a part of the nearly 2 million buckeyes expected to travel this holiday, the First Alert Weather team has your forecast for wherever you’re headed!
No matter if you are taking a drive to Columbus, flying down to Florida or even heading to another country, getting your forecast is just as easy as changing your location on your First Alert Weather App. Here is a simple step by step:
Return to main menu and select the location you want the forecast for! Change between your home and travel location at any time! The current location in use will be highlighted (Example: Columbus, OH is the location being used in the photo below).
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.