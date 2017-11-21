Police on scene of hazmat situation in Wood Co. - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police on scene of hazmat situation in Wood Co.

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Wood County Sheriff says crews were on scene of a hazmat situation Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on State Route 795 and Luckey Road.

The sheriff's office says possibly nickel sulfate has spilled across the road.

The situation has been deemed all-clear.

