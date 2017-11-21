Man survives after shooting in east Toledo, gunman on the run - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man survives after shooting in east Toledo, gunman on the run

TOLEDO, OH

Police are searching for a gunman responsible for a shooting in east Toledo Monday night.

The shooting occurred on Nevada Street near Berry Street around 11 p.m. 

Police arrived to the scene to find one man shot in the hip. The man told police he was walking down the sidewalk when a light-skinned male shot him. 

Police say he is expected to be okay. 

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

