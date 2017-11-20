Toledo comes together to help officer shot

From fellow officers digging into their wallets to help, to a local charity selflessly giving up money they counted on, Toledo is coming together for Detective Picking.

Next weekend on the ice will be a big match up as members of TPD take on TFD for Charity.

Profits form Police ticket sales was to go to Feet on the Street who puts this day long event on for needy kids. But the organization decided rather then receiving additional donations, to give it to Detective Jason Picking and his family.

"That';s our job is to be there for people that need the help and there was no hesitation everybody was behind it and said great idea great family and they need it they have kids as well," said Zach Stewart with Feet on the Street,

Over at the Toledo Police Federal Credit Union, a fund has been set up for not only officers but anyone to donate to help with the Picking Family's expenses.

Tellers have seen officers from TPD, other departments and those who just want to help donating.

"Family. It's one big family everyone helps everyone out," said Kathy Cousino with Toledo Police Federal Credit Union.

From cash donations to donations of time, helping the officer's family out at their home, TPD Chief George Kral said he is touched but not surprised.

"You never realize how great the people of the city are until something bad happens they come out in drives so the family is appreciative the department is appreciative," said Kral.

Anyone interested in donating can visit here or can stop by the police credit union downtown in the safety building or on Heatherdowns Road to drop off their donation.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.