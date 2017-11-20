Money Talks News: Don't get 'scrooged' by holiday scams

'Tis the season for giving, receiving and sometimes getting ripped off.

We all feel a little warm and fuzzy around the holidays. It's hard to imagine someone would rip us off, right? But yet, that's exactly what can happen. But there are some tips to help make sure you don't get "scrooged" this holiday season.

First, be aware of fake charities. Never give money or personal information without checking a charity out, especially if they call you on the phone or they're arriving door to door.

Next, cheap luxury goods online. You can't get a $50 Rolex. If the price is too good to be true, it's probably a scam.

Another big one: Package delivery scams. Maybe it's an email, maybe it's a notice on your front door. Either way, it's not a package. It's someone trying to get your personal information. Whenever you get a notice like that, call the company, verify it.

Next, bogus gift cards. Buy your discount gift cards from trusted sources only.

Finally, must-have gifts online. Beware of buying that hot toy or gift on Craigslist or eBay. You could be subject to fake goods, scams, or safety issues if buying from a stranger in person.

If anything else remember that when in doubt, check it out. There are a lot more scams to watch for at the Money Talks News Website. Just do a search for "holiday scams."

