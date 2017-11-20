Toledo Mayor-elect announces transition plans, includes website

Mayor-elect Wade Kapszukiewicz wants to keep the public involved in the direction Toledo takes in the future.

He announced his transition plans for the next 43 days on Monday.

A sign of the times, for the first time in the Glass City, a transition website exists for the new Mayor.

“Instill in Toledoans a sense of shared ownership in what we are trying to create,”said Kapszukiewicz.

The mayor-elect's transition will include four Mayoral Roundtables to discuss economic development, education, children and families, neighborhoods and safety and quality of life for Lucas County residents.

Toledoans can use the website to share their ideas, comments and suggestions for the future of the city, as well as even upload a resume.

"The public wants to make sure that the new folks don't come in and d rop a ball that is out there and is important. In addition to listening and shaping and looking to that new vision we have to make sure that we know what is going on in each department, what are the priorities, what is happening, what are the things with immediate deadlines,” said Mike Beazley, one of the chair of Kapszukiewicz’s transition team.

Beazley joins Rita Mansour and Will Lucas as co-chairs of the team.

"I am an entrepreneur and a business man so I am always looking for ways to do more with less, and I think we are in a place in our community where there is a lot of opportunity in front of us, so how do we get there in the most efficient ways,” said Lucas.



Kapszukiewicz said he thinks these three will help reach out to the public.

"For many, many, many years, there was a lack of interest being involved in shaping the city, and I think people really want to step up and do it,” said Mansour.

The Mayor-elect said he is working on putting together a short list for who will join him on the 22nd floor. He expects to conduct a national search for at least three positions; Economic Development Director, Finance Director and Chief of Staff.

Current Oregon City Administrator Mike Beazley was mentioned earlier by Kapszukiewicz as a possible pick for his Chief of Staff, but Monday, he said he sees Beazley taking on a different role.

"To be senior policy advisor where you take on the challenging issues that face the community,”said Beazley.

Issues like possibly working on the relationship with the county and figuring out how to compromise on the jail were discussed.

"I've been county administrator in the past, I've been an official with Toledo in the past, an official with Oregon, so I really bring context to some of those discussions and relationships I think can help,” said Beazley.

Kapszukiewicz said the meetings with the current Hicks-Hudson administration are going well, and he expects a smooth transition.

He will be sworn into office on January 2nd.

