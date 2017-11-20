FPD needs community input for survey

Findlay's police department is looking for community input after announcing the 2017 citizen survey.

The department wants residents to fill out the five-minute survey online before December 1.

FPD said they are obligated to hold a survey every three years but they have decided to hold one every year instead.

The link to the survey can be found here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.