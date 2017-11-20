Missing Toledo man found dead inside car, family mourns loved one

A family is in mourning after police said they found the body of 26-year-old Christopher Ryan who went missing early Sunday morning.

Investigators found the Ryan's car around 7 a.m. Monday in the construction zone off the Anthony Wayne trail headed into downtown Toledo.

Police said Ryan was driving down a one way street, the wrong way, on Indiana avenue. Investigators believe he died from injuries sustained in a crash. Toledo Police said several calls specific to this incident came through crime stopper.

"I cant really speak to whether or not that led to this case being resolved but you know any time something comes in, we never know what that information's gonna lead to until the case is resolved," said Sergeant Chip Holland with Toledo Crime Stopper Program.

The accident is still under investigation. Officials will have to do toxicology tests to see if alcohol was a factor.

They are not calling Ryan's death suspicious.

