TPD catch man accused of robbing pizza delivery driver at knifepoint

A man is behind bars for allegedly robbing a Marco's pizza delivery driver at knifepoint.

Toledo police said Kevin Wagner robbed the pizza driver around 9 p.m. Sunday, in west Toledo near Algonquin Parkway and Giant Street.

TPD said Wagner took $17 and the pizza that was supposed to be delivered.

He faces an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge and has a bond that was set at $75,000.

His preliminary hearing will take place some time next week.

