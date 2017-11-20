Autopsy released in south Toledo homicide

The Lucas County Coroner's Office released the autopsy results for a 25-year-old man who was shot in south Toledo Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on South Avenue and Spencer Street at about 2:30 p.m.

According to Toledo Police, Dakoda Rogers, 25, was shot in a gas station parking lot. The victim got into his car and attempted to drive away. However, the person hit a vacant building across the street. The building was once the home of Bogart’s Sports Bar

Police say they found Rogers on Spencer Street when they arrived. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Deputy Coroner Dr. Jeffery Hudson says Rogers suffered two gunshot wounds, one through his right arm and into his chest and one directly into his chest. The rounds damaged his heart and lungs.

Dr. Hudson said Rogers did not receive any injuries from crashing his car into a building.

Police are currently searching for the suspect who they believe to be armed and dangerous. Police do have a description of the suspect, but are looking at surveillance videos and talking to witnesses.

"{We] are going house to house checking with witnesses, connecting interviews and looking at all possible video tape and security cameras," Sgt. Kevan Toney of Toledo police said.

Just received an update on the shooting in south Toledo. No update on the victim but the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. Any info call crimestopper pic.twitter.com/NgHcl6Zcv3 — Blair Caldwell (@BlairWTOL) November 20, 2017

Bowsher High School, Walbridge Elementary and Arlington Elementary were all temporarily locked down following the shooting. Those lock downs were lifted a short time later.

The shooting happened in an area of south Toledo that has been particularly bloody in recent months with gang and drug activity contributing to the violence. At this point, police are investigating the crimes from all angles.

Officers say they are particularly concerned with this shooting, as it was on an afternoon not far away from schools.

"I don't know if I can say that on the news. It's very upsetting, it's very frustrating from the law enforcement perspective where we are in the neighborhood we are doing our best and yet this happens," said Sgt Kevan Toney with the Toledo police department.

Police say they need the communities help. They ask if you saw anything suspicious to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

"Just please reach out to us and give us information because that's the only way we are going to be able to solve these crimes and get the people responsible behind bars."

