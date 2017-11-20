Local school districts recognized by state for student growth

The State Board of Education recognized multiple districts for student growth. Those schools were given the Momentum Award.

The Momentum Award recognizes districts and schools for exceeding expectations in student growth for the year.

Schools must earn straight A’s on all Value-added measures on the report card. Value- added measures include gifted students, lowest 20 percent in achievement, and students with disabilities.

School Districts in our area include: Evergreen Local, Leipsic Local, Bowling Green Schools, Perrysburg Exempted, Sylvania Schools, Springfield Local, and Ottawa Hills.

Leipsic has received the Momentum Award twice and Ottawa Hills has received it three times.

Anyone interested in seeing all of the awards can go here.

