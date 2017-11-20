TPD 'superheroes' deliver food to Chase Stem Academy

Look, up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane!

Actually, it's the TPD SWAT team! Dubbed the superheroes of the Toledo Police Department, they dressed the part to help out local kids.

The SWAT team, decked out in superhero costumes, visited Chase STEM Academy to help fill up its emergency food pantry.

Chase STEM Academy principal Jack Hunter said school staff members have started bringing in food for the pantry that students can take with them for the weekend or use in emergency situations.

"I would see kids in the morning that were tired and hungry, so I would just keep snacks in my office. It just seemed like it was more and more kids," said teacher Tyler Fairchild.

The staff said they are thankful for such a big donation from TPD, especially with the holiday season approaching.

