Former OSU, NFL receiver Terry Glenn dies in car accident

Former Ohio State Buckeye and Dallas Cowboys receiver Terry Glenn died in a suspected car accident Monday morning, according to SportsCenter. He was 43 years old.

Breaking: Former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn has died at 43 after being involved in a suspected car accident in Texas. pic.twitter.com/kNtdxkzW6t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 20, 2017

Glenn was an All-American at Ohio State, winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award, according to Sports Illustrated. This award is reserved for the top wide receiver in the nation.

Glenn played in the NFL for 12 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots, according to ESPN.

Fellow football players took to Twitter to express their remorse.

Man....#RIP to my former teammate Terry Glenn, who passed away this morning due to a car accident. Praying for his family — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 20, 2017

I’m speechless. My @Patriots Class Of ‘96 teammate and hands down most talented natural athlete I’ve seen in person. Terry kept to himself but was a good Dude with a big smile that lit up the room when it came out. #RIP #Patriots https://t.co/xk5HCng1gj — Lawyer Milloy (@LawyerMilloy) November 20, 2017

ESPN reports that Glenn died at a hospital in Dallas.

