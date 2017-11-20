Former OSU, NFL receiver Terry Glenn dies in car accident - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former OSU, NFL receiver Terry Glenn dies in car accident

(Source: USA Today) (Source: USA Today)
DALLAS, TX (WTOL) -

Former Ohio State Buckeye and Dallas Cowboys receiver Terry Glenn died in a suspected car accident Monday morning, according to SportsCenter. He was 43 years old. 

Glenn was an All-American at Ohio State, winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award, according to Sports Illustrated. This award is reserved for the top wide receiver in the nation. 

Glenn played in the NFL for 12 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots, according to ESPN.

Fellow football players took to Twitter to express their remorse. 

ESPN reports that Glenn died at a hospital in Dallas. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly