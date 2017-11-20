Wade Kapszukiewicz to introduce transition plan, website

Mayor-elect Wade Kapszukiewicz wants to keep the public involved in the direction Toledo takes in the future.

He is expected to announce his transition plan and launch his new website on Monday.

The mayor-elect's transition will host four Mayoral Roundtables to discuss economic development, education, children and families, neighborhoods and safety and quality of life for Lucas County residents.

Kapszukiewicz will also be introducing a transition website, a first for the Glass City.

Toledoans will be able to use the website to share their ideas, comments and suggestions for the future of the city.

Kapszukiewicz will be sworn into office in January.

