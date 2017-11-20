Missing Toledo man found dead inside vehicle

Police say they have found the body of the 26-year-old man who went missing early Sunday morning.

Officials say the Christopher Ryan's body was found inside his car on Indiana Avenue Monday morning.

Police say the Ryan died from injuries sustained in a crash.

Police say Ryan was driving the wrong way on a one-way street when he drove under a construction crane and became stuck under the back of the crane.

Officials will do a toxicology report to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.