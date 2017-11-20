Person takes self to hospital after being shot

Police were on the scene of a shooting in central Toledo Sunday night.

The shooting occurred on North Detroit Avenue near Highland Avenue.

Police say Clejuan Williams took himself to the hospital and said he had been on his way home when someone in a white pick-up truck fired two shots into his vehicle.

Police say they found one shell casing laying in the road when they went to the scene.

Williams' condition is unknown.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.