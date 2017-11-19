26-year-old Toledo man missing, family speaks out

A 26-year-old father from Toledo, Christopher Ryan, is missing, according to Toledo Police and the man’s girlfriend.

Police say the man went missing from Table 44 on Monroe St. in downtown Toledo just after midnight on Sunday.

Missing Adult: Christopher Ryan, 26 yrs of age, last seen just after midnight on 11/19/17 at Table Forty4 (610 Monroe St.) in #downtowntoledo. Ryan’s grey 2013 Chevy Malibu (OH) GNS2043 is also missing. If you have any information, please call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. pic.twitter.com/13jscy0lAE — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) November 20, 2017

Christopher's brother Jason Ryan says Christopher went to the Walleye game, then went out to a couple of places downtown with his friends. Jason said Christopher had parked his car in a parking garage downtown.

The man’s car, a 2013 Chevy Malibu with license plate number GNS2043 is also missing. The car has tinted windows and a crack in the front windshield. Jason also says a car seat was in the car because Christopher was supposed to pick up his son the next day.

Jason said Christopher was seen leaving Table Forty4 alone.

"We're really concerned, we just need him home. This is not normal for him at all," Jason said.

Christopher's girlfriend Chloe Ellis echoes this, saying Christopher had not gone out with his friends in more than two months and it is not common for him to go out.

"He loves his son, he would never leave him. He wouldn't even want to miss work the next day," Ellis said.

According to the Ellis, Christopher was wearing a red and black flannel with a green and black jacket.

Jason said some people believe they spotted Christopher at the Meijer on Central Avenue. Jason said that area is familiar to Christopher.

You are asked to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111 if you have any information on the man’s whereabouts.

