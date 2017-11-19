Porch fire moves into home on Kevin Place in central Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Firefighters battled a blaze in central Toledo on Sunday evening.

The fire happened on Kevin Place, between Fulton and Cherry Streets around 6:30 p.m.

According to officials on the scene the fire started on the porch of the two-story home before moving into the house.

One person was home at the time but managed to escape without injury.

