Porch fire moves into home on Kevin Place in central Toledo

Firefighters battled a blaze in central Toledo on Sunday evening.

The fire happened on Kevin Place, between Fulton and Cherry Streets around 6:30 p.m.

According to officials on the scene the fire started on the porch of the two-story home before moving into the house.

One person was home at the time but managed to escape without injury.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.