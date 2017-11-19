Toledo Public Schools holds job fair at Educational Campus - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Public Schools holds job fair at Educational Campus

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Need a new job? Thinking about a change in careers? Want to feel proud of what you do?

Toledo Public Schools is looking for you.

The district is holding a job fair on Monday between 4 P.m. and 7 p.m. at Thurgood Marshall Auditorium at the Toledo Public Schools Educational Campus at 1609 N. Summit St.

There will be on-site interviews for bus drivers and substitute positions in the following areas:

  • clerical
  • food service
  • paraprofessionals
  • laborers
  • teachers

Applicants will need to bring their resume with previous work experience and two letters of reference but not from family or friends.

Applicants will also have to complete a criminal records check and a drug screening.

If you missed the job fair, you can still apply via the Toledo Public Schools website.

