Toledo Public Schools holds job fair at Educational Campus

Need a new job? Thinking about a change in careers? Want to feel proud of what you do?

Toledo Public Schools is looking for you.

The district is holding a job fair on Monday between 4 P.m. and 7 p.m. at Thurgood Marshall Auditorium at the Toledo Public Schools Educational Campus at 1609 N. Summit St.

There will be on-site interviews for bus drivers and substitute positions in the following areas:

clerical

food service

paraprofessionals

laborers

teachers

Applicants will need to bring their resume with previous work experience and two letters of reference but not from family or friends.

Applicants will also have to complete a criminal records check and a drug screening.

If you missed the job fair, you can still apply via the Toledo Public Schools website.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.