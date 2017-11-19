Fostoria man killed in single-vehicle crash

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Seneca County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on County Road 7, south of Township Road 112, in Hopewell Township at about 12:15 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Troy J. Schmitz of Fostoria was traveling southbound on CR 7 in a 2012 Dodge Ram pick-up. Schmitz's truck left the side of the road into a ditch where it struck a utility pole.

The truck overturned and came to a rest in the ditch.

Schmitz, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. Troopers believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.