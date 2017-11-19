Woman sent to the hospital after car flips over in Springfield Twp.

A one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Springfield Township sent a woman to the hospital.

The crash happened on Dorr St. near McCord at about 2 a.m.

According the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the woman lost control of her car and hit an electrical pole. The vehicle flipped over after hitting the pole.

Troopers say she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

