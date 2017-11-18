Several roads experiencing high water following Saturday's rains

Following Saturday's heavy rains, there are still areas experiencing flooding, particularly in Hancock County.

NWS has issued a flood warning for the Blanchard River at Findlay (11.9') and Eagle Creek (9.7'). Stay tuned as... — City of Findlay (@CityOfFindlay) November 18, 2017

In Findlay, water rose on I-75, causing ODOT to release the following tweet:

#ODOTFindlay75 I75 northbound, Findlay, moving normally but watch for wet pavement. Southbound remains slow, watch for backups. — ODOT NW Ohio (@ODOT_NWOhio) November 18, 2017

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has issued this list of problem roadways:

SR 103 - CR 9 - Van Buren Twp.

SR 235 - TR 29 - Orange Twp.

CR 139 - North of SR 12 - Liberty Twp.

SR 613 - CR 140 and TR 142 - Allen Twp.

SR 235 - South of US 224 - Blanchard Twp.

CR 18 CLOSED - North of TR 213 - Allen Twp.

SR 613 - Stretch from I-75 to Fostoria - Allen, Cass, Washington Twp.

US 224 - CR 140 - Liberty Twp.

TR 215 CLOSED - CR 18 to TR 236 - Cass Twp.

CR 330- South of SR 568 - Biglick Twp.

CR 304 - West of CR 698 - Van Buren Twp.

SR 103 - Between TR 59 and TR 60 - Orange Twp.

13000-14100 Block of CR 9 - Eagle Twp.

CR 9 - CR 24 - Eagle Twp.

CR 9 - CR 31 - Eagle Twp.

CR 304 - Between TR 61 and TR 698 - Van Buren Twp.

9000 Block of SR 235 - Blanchard Twp.

CR 139 - TR 95 to CR 97 - Portage Twp.

SR 613 - East of CR 139 - Portage Twp.

SR 186 - South of McComb - Pleasant Twp.

CR 172 - Near TR 240 - Jackson Twp.

CR 330 CLOSED - South of SR 12 - Washington Twp.

US 68 - TR 69 - Madison Twp.

TR 214 CLOSED - Between CR 248 and SR 12 - Cass, Washington Twp.

CR 7 - Between SR 568 and CR 248 - Biglick Twp.

CR 7 - Between CR 248 and TR 251 - Biglick Twp.

TR 70 CLOSED - Between CR 24 and TR 25 - Eagle Twp.

TR 25 CLOSED - Between TR 72 and CR 9 - Eagle Twp.

TR 72 CLOSED - Between CR 26 and TR 25 - Eagle Twp.

CR 203 CLOSED - Between CR 139 and CR 140 - Portage

CR 5 - 24,000 Block - Pleasant Twp.

CR 216 CLOSED - Between CR 23 and TR 260 - Washington Twp.

TR 234 - North of SR 37 - Marion Twp.

TR 208 CLOSED - Between TR 234 and TR 240 - Marion Twp.

SR 37 - Near TR 234 - Marion Twp.

There were numerous reports of high water around the area including reports of ditches being full and fields under water in Wood County.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office also reported high water on area roadways saying there is high water on too many roads to list. They also say there may not be enough 'high water' signs in the county for all the roads experiencing problems.

