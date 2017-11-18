Tiffin University runner wins NCAA Div. II Cross Country National Championship

A Tiffin University runner won the NCAA Division II Championship in cross country.

James Ngandu clocked in with a time of 30:18.8, beating his closest opponent by 34 seconds. Ngandu led the entire race, expanding his lead with each kilometer.

"There is no one more deserving," said Head Coach Jeremy Croy. "He is the hardest worker I have ever been around and no is more humble. He is a true Dragon."

Ngandu, a senior from Kenya, will end his cross country career at Tiffin University with an unbeaten regular season. He won his second GLIAC Championship and a Midwest Region title by more than 10 seconds each. He also won his second consecutive Midwest Region Cross County Athlete of the Year.

