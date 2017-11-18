Adrian College's first live mascot 'Bruiser' dies

Adrian College announced Saturday their live mascot Bruiser died.

Bruiser the Bulldog, who recently turned eight-years-old, died of natural causes Friday. Bruiser was Adrian's first live mascot.

According to the college, Bruiser played goalie between periods at Adrian hockey games and also ate birthday cake with students at the dining hall. He was also on hand to greet new students to the Adrian College campus.

“I loved that dog like a good friend," student Nolan Duda said. "He personified all that is good about Adrian College: smart, kind, friendly, strong, and successful.”

The college said they will announce a celebration of Bruiser's life in the coming days.

