Happy Birthday Mickey Mouse!

Eighty-nine years ago, one of the most well-known cartoons made his first appearance to audiences.

On November 18, 1928, Disney's "Steamboat Willie" premiered in New York featuring Mickey Mouse.

Known for his high, squeaky voice and large, round ears, Mickey Mouse is one of the most beloved and enduring characters in entertainment history.

As the face of Disney, Mickey starred in more than 100 short films. Mickey also appears in several Disney television shows and even feature films like "Fantasia."

In the 1950's, "The Mickey Mouse Club," a variety show for children, first aired on television. Walt Disney himself provided the voice of Mickey and the theme song is among the most beloved in the Disney cannon. The show would reappear several times following its cancellation.

Mickey Mouse's friends became beloved cartoon characters in their own right including Donald Duck, Goofy, Mickey's love interest Minnie Mouse and his loyal dog Pluto.

