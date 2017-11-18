Ohio police investigating suspicious death at nursing home

Police in Perkins Township, Ohio are investigating a suspicious death that happened at a nursing home Thursday night in Sandusky.

According to the Sandusky Register, Richard Cain, 65, was found dead in a room at the Concord Care and Rehabilitation Center at about 6:45 p.m.

Police talked to Cain's roommate, who is a 63-year-old wheel-chair bound man from the Toledo area. His identity was not released.

Cain's roommate told police he got into an argument with Cain because Cain wanted to close the door while the roommate wanted the door open. The roommate said the argument turned physical. The roommate says Cain began to choke him so he punched Cain in the stomach. The roommate said Cain fell backwards onto the floor.

There’s not yet been a ruling on the cause of death for Cain, who is originally from the Lorain area. Cain was a resident and patient at Concord Care, Rotuno said.

The Sandusky Register says police found a clump of hair in Cain's hand that appeared to match the roommate's hair.

Witnesses inside the facility told police they heard arguments, but no one actually saw the altercation.

The Lucas County coroner is performing the autopsy on Cain's body.

The roommate has not been charged in Cain's death and is still at Concord Care. Charges could be filed once the coroner makes a ruling on Cain's death.

