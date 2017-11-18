Semi truck knocks out power lines in Sylvania Township

A semi crash took out power lines Saturday morning in Sylvania Township.

Police say the semi truck pulled out onto Central Avenue near the intersection of King Road. The semi was too tall and took out a power line. Buckeye Cable was on the scene and said it was one of their lines.

Central Avenue is closed while crews work to restore the lines.

