Man shot in west Toledo, dies in hospital

A man was shot in west Toledo early Saturday morning.

According to Toledo police, Jerry McNeal, 31, was shot at 1817 Bigelow St. just after midnight.

Police say a friend transported McNeal to the hospital where he later died. By the time officers arrived on scene, McNeal was already gone.

So far, police do not have anyone in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

