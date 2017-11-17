Fund set up at police credit union to help TPD detective shot in line of duty

A fund has been set up at the Toledo Police Federal Credit Union to help Detective Jason Picking as he recovers from his injuries after being shot in the line of duty on Thursday morning.

A fund has been set up at the Toledo Police Credit Union for Det. Jason Picking to help offset the financial burden as Jason recovers from his injuries. The outpouring of support from the community has been tremendous so far and is much appreciated. https://t.co/4gfaaSFWZr pic.twitter.com/Z5ibeVGEgb — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) November 17, 2017

You can donate to the fund here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.