Fund set up at police credit union to help TPD detective shot in - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fund set up at police credit union to help TPD detective shot in line of duty

Scene where Toledo Police detective was shot on Thursday morning (Source: WTOL) Scene where Toledo Police detective was shot on Thursday morning (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A fund has been set up at the Toledo Police Federal Credit Union to help Detective Jason Picking as he recovers from his injuries after being shot in the line of duty on Thursday morning.

You can donate to the fund here.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly