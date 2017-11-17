Living Appliance Center store in Sylvania, gives shoppers hands-on experience

It’s being called an interactive appliance store.

The Living Appliance Store on Monroe Street in Sylvania opened on Saturday, taking shopping into the 21st Century.

“Now, for the first time, we’re actually able to show people the product in the environment where you can turn on the faucets or play with the product." said store owner John Oswald. "Working ovens. Actually test drive appliances for the very first time”

Or you can punch up a screen to design your own kitchen.

The $4 million, 20,000 square foot store has been four years in the making.

It’s smaller than the Appliance Center store in Maumee.

But Mr. Oswald feels the Sylvania location will be a hit with homeowners in this part of town because of the improving economy.

“We were real nervous eight years ago. Much more confident now," said John. "People seem to be a little bit more comfortable spending on their homes. Biggest investment of their lives. So whether it’s appliances, kitchen, furniture, we feel the confidence is solid in the Toledo area.”

And, Appliance Center could be growing even more.

Mr. Oswald says he’s considering opening a third store at a yet to be determined location.

