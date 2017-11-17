Four arrested on drug charges after 11 month investigation in De - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Four arrested on drug charges after 11 month investigation in Defiance County

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

After an eleven month investigation the MAN Unit Law Enforcement Task Force in Defiance County have arrested four people.

Those arrested include:

  • Juan Montez Jr., 22, of Defiance. Police say Montez was found with approximately fifty-six grams of cocaine and is being charged with Possession of Cocaine over 27 grams but under 100 grams.
  • Valentino Ray Urbina, 33, of Defiance. Police say Urbina had approximately 506 grams of cocaine and is being charged with Possession of Cocaine, over 100 grams.
  • Theodore L. Berner, 51, of Defiance. Police say Berner was found with cocaine, Hydrocodone and Methamphetamine and a loaded firearm during a traffic stop in October. Police say Berner also tampered with evidence by destroying evidence on his cell phone. He is facing multiple charges.
  • Rodolfo Jesus Garay, 35, of Dallas, Texas. Police say Garay delivered about 896 grams of cocaine to a residence in Defiance County.

In addition, police found about a half pound of marijuana as well as a large amount of cash when they executed a search warrant in Defiance.

