Four arrested on drug charges after 11 month investigation in Defiance County

After an eleven month investigation the MAN Unit Law Enforcement Task Force in Defiance County have arrested four people.

Those arrested include:

Juan Montez Jr. , 22, of Defiance. Police say Montez was found with approximately fifty-six grams of cocaine and is being charged with Possession of Cocaine over 27 grams but under 100 grams.

, 22, of Defiance. Police say Montez was found with approximately fifty-six grams of cocaine and is being charged with Possession of Cocaine over 27 grams but under 100 grams. Valentino Ray Urbina , 33, of Defiance. Police say Urbina had approximately 506 grams of cocaine and is being charged with Possession of Cocaine, over 100 grams.

, 33, of Defiance. Police say Urbina had approximately 506 grams of cocaine and is being charged with Possession of Cocaine, over 100 grams. Theodore L. Berner , 51, of Defiance. Police say Berner was found with cocaine, Hydrocodone and Methamphetamine and a loaded firearm during a traffic stop in October. Police say Berner also tampered with evidence by destroying evidence on his cell phone. He is facing multiple charges.

, 51, of Defiance. Police say Berner was found with cocaine, Hydrocodone and Methamphetamine and a loaded firearm during a traffic stop in October. Police say Berner also tampered with evidence by destroying evidence on his cell phone. He is facing multiple charges. Rodolfo Jesus Garay, 35, of Dallas, Texas. Police say Garay delivered about 896 grams of cocaine to a residence in Defiance County.

In addition, police found about a half pound of marijuana as well as a large amount of cash when they executed a search warrant in Defiance.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.