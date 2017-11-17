Santa donning diving suit to feed fish at this year's Lights before Christmas

Santa will be swimming with the fishes this year, but only to feed them (Source: WTOL)

While the zoo’s museum is under construction, Kris Kringle is hanging out with the polar bears and seals in the Arctic Encounter.

But, there's another place at the zoo where you can hang out with Jolly Old Saint Nick.

Each day during the Christmas season, Santa is diving into the 90-thousand gallon pacific reef tank in the aquarium to feed the fish.

Is there anything Santa can’t do?

"It's pretty neat, the kids like it, Santa Claus will give fist bumps. You have to understand because Santa's underwater, he can't really talk to the visitors. But he will come up to the glass and the kids will get to see Santa,” said Jay Hemdal, General Curator at the Toledo Zoo.

The dives will take place around 3:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. each day during the Lights Before Christmas.

