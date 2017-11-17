Man accused of shooting police officer has additional charges added

The man charged with three felonies after allegedly shooting a Toledo police charge now faces a fourth charge in an unrelated incident.

According to records with Toledo police, officers arrested Jermaine Hill in August of 2015 and charged him with OVI. Hill pleaded no contest and was later found guilty.

In January of 2016, the judge ordered Hill to serve 180 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 170 of those days suspended. Court documents show that sentence was supposed to begin on January 19, 2016.

In February court documents show Hill did not serve the time due to the sentence being modified. The judge gave Hill until March to serve his sentence at CCNO on the OVI charge.

However, Hill appears to have never served his sentence, though it is unclear why.

During his court appearance Friday, the judge ordered Hill to serve now seven days in jail, with credit for one day, at CCNO.

Hill remains at the Lucas County Jail and it is unclear when he will serve the OVI sentence at CCNO.

