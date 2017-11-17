Toledo Museum of Art displays never-before-seen objects in new exhibit

A new exhibition that features never-before-seen objects is coming to the Toledo Museum of Art.

The exhibit, called Golden Splendor, will feature objects from about 30 masterpieces from second century BC to seventh century AD, or the early Christian period.

This is the first time these object will be on display in a museum.

"Everything is stunning. Glorious Splendor is an illusion to how magnificent the objects are, but it's also a quotation from Psalms. In this exhibition, we have some of the most important objects of the early Christian period," said Adam Levine, associate curator of ancient art.

The exhibit opens Saturday, and will be on display until February 18.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.