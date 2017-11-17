Crash causes natural gas leak

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was on the scene of a crash that caused a natural gas leak in Tiffin.

The crash occurred at the intersection of US 224 and State Route 18.

Police say a Ford F-350 hauling a trailer crashed into a vehicle, then crashed into an outdoor natural gas line.

The gas company is on the scene to stop the leak

The northeast corner of US 224 was closed due to the leak.

