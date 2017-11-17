TPD looking for 13-year-old who ran away from home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD looking for 13-year-old who ran away from home

Zachary Moore (Source: TPD) Zachary Moore (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday.

Police say Zachary Moore ran away from 1033 Eleanor Avenue. 

Moore is described as a white male standing at five feet seven inches and weighing 125 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

