TPD looking for 13-year-old who ran away from home

Toledo police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday.

Police say Zachary Moore ran away from 1033 Eleanor Avenue.

Moore is described as a white male standing at five feet seven inches and weighing 125 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

