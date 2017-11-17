Toledo police searching for missing 13-year-old girl - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday.

Police say Marenity Faith Stockdale was last seen on Thursday at 3349 Jeanette Avenue. 

Stockdale is described as a black female standing at five feet six inches and weighing 120 pounds. 

Police say Stockdale may be with Tilina Lucas.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

