Toledo police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Toledo police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday.

Police say Marenity Faith Stockdale was last seen on Thursday at 3349 Jeanette Avenue.

Stockdale is described as a black female standing at five feet six inches and weighing 120 pounds.

Police say Stockdale may be with Tilina Lucas.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

