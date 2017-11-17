BG holiday parade canceled - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BG holiday parade canceled

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announced their Hometown Holiday Parade is canceled.

The parade, which was scheduled at 9:30 a.m., was to feature local marching bands, more than 40 floats and more than 100 units were supposed march through downtown Bowling Green.

