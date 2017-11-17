BG holiday parade canceled

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announced their Hometown Holiday Parade is canceled.

In light of today's upcoming weather, the 2017 BG Holiday Parade is canceled @cityofbg @sentineltribune pic.twitter.com/NNcVzfw15a — BG Chamber (@chamber_bg) November 18, 2017

The parade, which was scheduled at 9:30 a.m., was to feature local marching bands, more than 40 floats and more than 100 units were supposed march through downtown Bowling Green.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.