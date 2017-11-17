Armed man in reading glasses robs Toledo convenience store

Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in Toledo on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at the Stop & Go on Eleanor Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the man entered the store with a black gun and demanded money out of the cash register.

Police say the man left with the drawer of the cash register after the clerk opened the register.

The clerk told police that the man may have got away in a vehicle as they heard tires squealing after the man left the store.

Police say the man is described as black and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a ski mask and reading glasses at the time of the robbery.

