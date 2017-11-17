Judge won't dismiss lawsuit tied to fiery Jeep Liberty crash

DETROIT (AP) - The family of a pregnant woman who died in a rear-end crash while in a Jeep Liberty has cleared a hurdle in a lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler.

A federal judge in Detroit refused to dismiss a lawsuit Thursday filed by the estate of Kayla White. The 23-year-old Detroit-area woman was killed in 2014 when her Jeep Liberty exploded when hit from behind. The 2003 vehicle had been under recall because of the placement of the gas tank.

Fiat Chrysler tried to get the lawsuit dismissed on technical grounds. The vehicle was made by the old Chrysler before it filed for bankruptcy. But Judge David Lawson says Fiat Chrysler assumed product liability claims when it took control.

The man who rear-ended White's car was sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.