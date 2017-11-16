Mud Hens announce new manager

Toledo Mud Hens announced their new manager for 2018.

Former MLB player and Olympian, Doug, Mientkiewicz, 43, is a Toledo native but was raised in Florida.

Managing the Mud Hens won't be his first rodeo as a team manager.

In 2017 he served as manager of the Fort Myers Miracle, the Minnesota Twins’ Class-A Advanced affiliate. He has led his teams to the postseason in four of the last five seasons, 2013, 2014 and 2017 with Fort Myers and in 2015 to the Southern League Championship with Class-AA Chattanooga.

But he managed teams, and before his 12-year MLB career, Mientkiewicz played at Florida State University.

“It’s great to have Doug take over as manager with his vast playing and coaching experience,” says Erik Ibsen, Toledo Mud Hens Executive Vice President and General Manager. “Plus, with his Toledo roots, he has an instant connection with our community and fans.”

Mientkiewicz is one of only five American players to win both a World Series Championship and an Olympic gold medal.

“We’re very excited to add Doug Mientkiewicz to the Tigers organization as the new manager at Triple A Toledo,” said Dave Littlefield, Detroit Tigers Vice President of Player Development. “After a 12-year Major League playing career, Mientkiewicz has transitioned into a successful manager at the Minor League level, leading his teams to the postseason in four of the last five seasons. We’re confident that Doug will bring his strong player development background and winning mentality with him to Toledo.”

The Mud Hens open the 2018 season at Louisville, April 6.

