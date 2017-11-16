House where TPD Detective was shot during drug raid, was drug raided twice before with previous owner

Vice Narcotics Detective Jason Picking awaits extensive reconstructive surgery from a being shot Thursday morning during a drug raid. More information about the neighborhood where the shooting took place is being learned.

The house located on the 4100 block of Caroline Avenue may be new to the shooting suspect, Jamaine Hill, but it's not new to police presence.

Hill purchased the two-story house last November.

According to court documents, under the previous owner, the same house was raided twice for drugs back in 2013 and 2014.

One neighbor said she wasn't surprised about Thursday's incident.

"You always hear, someone's getting shot. Something with drugs. But the way the police responded made me feel way more secure in what was going on. Because they were everywhere. Everywhere," said Rachel Flores, a witness to the raid.

It's unclear if there is any connection between Hill and the previous drug raids.

