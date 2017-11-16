Neighbors respond with support after detective is shot in West Toledo

Toledo Police Chief George Kral took to twitter Thursday night thanking the community for their support. His tweet reading,

I want to personally thank everyone for the kind words and offers of support after Det. Picking's shooting today. Toledo truly has outstanding citizens. I'm proud to be your Chief of Police. — Chief George Kral (@gkraltoledo) November 16, 2017

Citizens echoed that sentiment with what they believe will show TPD how grateful they are for their service and sacrifice.

They are hoping to "light up the city in blue" to support Detective Jason Picking and the Toledo Police Department.

This comes after Detective Picking was shot early Thursday morning when a SWAT team executed a search warrant at house on Caroline in West Toledo.

At last check Detective Picking was listed in critical, but stable condition.

Organizers of the event said hanging blue lights or ribbons will show you stand with TPD after a heartbreaking day where one of their own was shot.

"It shows the Toledo Police Department and all officers out there how much we really care and how we are fed up with this crime going on," said Tina Scott, with the West Toledo Neighborhood Association.

"We want the police officers to know they can feel safe," said Mike Roby, a block watch leader in West Toledo.

Neighborhood and Block Watch leaders are asking you to add blue lights, ribbons, wreaths and more to your home. These blue light bulbs can be found at several stores and are less than $5. They said it’s one way they feel they can begin to give back to officers who give so much.

"I'm devastated about it,” said Scott of the Thursday morning shooting. “The police don't deserve this and everybody needs to realize each and every day when the men and women walk out that door to go to work they don't know if they are going home."

Both Tina and Mike say neighbors must respond to Thursdays tragedy by coming together. Working as a unit with the police to reduce crime in our neighborhoods.

They want neighbors to speak up because that helps our police force. If you see something, say something.

"We need to step up to the plate don't be afraid,” said Tina Scott. “This is our city, this is our neighborhood."



"We need to work together as block watch, neighborhood associations and anybody that wants to get involved,” said Roby. “We need to all pull together and bring West Toledo back to when the crime stats were down."

Leaders in West Toledo say a good place to start is by “lighting up the city in blue.”

