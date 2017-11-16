Family of TPD detective shot in line of duty receives support

Jamaine Hill, 38, dropped his gun and surrendered to police after he shooting at them during a SWAT raid at his home.

Hill was brought to the safety building where he was questioned.

TPD said he now being charged with three counts of felonious assault on a police officer. But detectives are still conducting interviews on and more charges could come.

SWAT arrived on Caroline Avenue along with members of the vice narcotics unit to conduct a drug raid at Hill's house. -

Toledo Police Chief Kral said Hill was the person of interest.

"They reached the door announced their presence and that is when Mr. Hill fired," said Chief Kral.

Members of SWAT did not fire back. They backed off, but one of the bullets fired by Hill struck Undercover Vice Detective Jason Picking who was standing 30 yards away.

"He wasn't on part of the entry team. He wasn't on the porch. He wasn't remotely close. This round that was fired by Hill just ended in his direction and he was struck," explained Kral.

Picking's wife Kristen, a Lucas County dispatcher was working that morning everything unfolded.

Kristen was rushed to the hospital where her husband was taken. That's where she was met by a woman who knew what she was going through; the widow of TPD Detective Keith Dressel. He was killed in the line of duty 10 years ago.

"To sit there and see Kristen and know she was a dispatcher listening to all this come across and then seeing Danielle Dressel come through the hospital doors to comfort her, it brought back all sorts of memories," said Dan Wagner, TPPA Union President.

Danielle Dressel going to the hospital Thursday morning to comfort Detective Picking's wife is just an example of the support the family is receiving from their family in blue.

Wagner said donations are coming in for the family to cover expenses, but also to care for the couple's children, take care of their home and help with rides to and from Michigan where Picking will be receiving treatment.

