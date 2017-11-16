Proposed 2018 Toledo budget gets broken down

Our economy is expected to grow, collecting more money than before from taxes.

As far as potholes in front of your house, 8.75 million dollars is proposed to fix those, with none of that being borrowed.

In the letter to city council, Hicks-Hudson says she is confident she is leaving Toledo in a better position financially than when she took office.

City leaders want a bigger focus put on priority based budgeting moving forward...meaning what is important to you, they spend money on.

Because of this system, the city is expected to save 600 thousand dollars.

Here is what the incoming Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz thinks about the document.



The Toledo city budget for 2018 is now out., but, it's coming from a lame duck administration.

The document is 144 pages long and everything from salaries of city employees to road repair is broken down to the penny. It is down a little more than half a million dollars from last year's budget.

The economy is expected to grow collecting more money than before from taxes.

As far as potholes in front of your house, $8.75 million is proposed to fix those with none of the money being borrowed.

In the letter to city council, Hicks-Hudson said she is confident she is leaving Toledo in a better position financially than when she took office.

City leaders want a bigger focus put on priority based budgeting moving forward...meaning what is important to you, they spend money on.

Because of this system, the city is expected to save $600,000.

Mayor-elect Wade Kapszukiewicz said he met with Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson's administration for the first time Wednesday.

"It is a good starting place, it is a document that we can begin our work on, it is certainly not the end of the conversation, it is the beginning of the conversation. I think by the time it needs to be passed next year we will have a document that can allow Toledo to move forward," said Kapszukiewicz.

He said they went through the document, discussing the big line items This is the beginning of many talks with the Mayor and her staff to make sure the transition, from Hicks-Hudson to Kapszukiewicz is smooth.

Kapszukiewicz said he thinks the proposed budget is well put together and, the financial outlook for the city is good.

One aspect of the budget that stuck out to him is the money set aside for a new police class of 40. That is something he wants to keep every year.

But, Kapszukiewicz plans on making changes when he takes office in January, which are major ones that will fulfill his campaign promises.

"I've talked a lot about opportunities to consolidate redundant departments, do something differently with our parks system, those things obviously were not in the Mayor's budget and I would not have expected them to be," said Kapszukiewicz. "I am hoping that when I become Mayor we will have a chance to make some tweaks there."

City council has until March 31st to approve any changes.

As they continue to review and discuss where tax payer dollars are going the next few months, WTOL 11 will keep you updated,

Kapszukiewicz said he plans to announce who will join his staff on Monday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.