FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and snow possible today! Will it stick?

Heavy showers and embedded thunderstorms are possible especially in the afternoon today with the high in the mid 50's. Areas south of the Michigan-Ohio border could see over 2" of rain by midnight tonight.

Gusty winds, clocking up to 45 miles per hour are possible late evening.

Winds will increase late in the day becoming strong and gusty Saturday evening. Light snow, with a wintery mix is possible after 7pm this evening. That could make wet roads slippery, but you won't see it stick around.

It starts to get bitterly cold on Sunday. A cold front makes temperatures tumble.

We go from 55 on Saturday, to 37 on Sunday. With the wind chill, it will feel like the mid 20's. Still gusty to wrap up your weekend with cloudy skies Sunday night, the low dropping to a bitter 26 degrees with the overnight wind chill around 19 degrees.

Meteorologist Kelly Heidbreder