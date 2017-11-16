Money Talks News: Best retail return policy

Buy anything from Nordstrom and if you're not happy, you can return it. You might think people would take advantage, but 11-year veteran, Jennifer Drake, says no.

"We don't think people abuse it. We deal fairly with our customers and we think our customers are fair with us," said Drake,

Whether it's something for you or maybe a holiday gift, there's nothing worse than finding out a purchase can't be returned. So who does have the best return policy in retail?

When it comes to bricks and mortar, it's hard to beat Nordstrom. The store accept returns or exchanges anytime.

Macy's is another department store that places few limits on returns and exchanges.

Target prints a 90-day deadline on its receipts, but electronics usually have to be returned within 30 days.

Costco will take most things back for a full refund, even shipping and handling. But electronics have to be returned within 90 days.

What's important is that before your purchase something, you need to find out what that return policy is. It's also important to take special note of exceptions, such as electronics. Unfortunately, very few stores are like Nordstrom and have a policy of no policy.

Liberal return policies are part of a good shopping experience. For a complete list of the return policies of several popular stores and they're waiting for you at the Money Talks News Website. Just do a search for "return policies."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.