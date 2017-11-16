Wood count deer crashes on the rise this November

The Wood County Sheriff's Office said November is the month with the highest number of vehicle deer crashes and they want drivers to stay vigilant.

October and December are the second highest.

The sheriff's office said it's handling about two vehicle deer crashes per day in Wood County.

"Highest time is dawn and dusk are the two highest times. If you see one deer, especially this time of year there are gonna be more, so you wanna really slow down when you see the one deer they do tend to dart out," said Mark Wasylyshyn, the Wood County Sheriff.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office recorded a total of 212 vehicle deer crashes in the county last year.

