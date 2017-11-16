Toy drive in Fostoria expects to gather gifts for up to 500 local children

With the holidays approaching quickly, two organizations in Fostoria have teamed up to make sure every child there can receive a Christmas gift.

Amber Herbert founded A Christmas for Every Child in Fostoria 13 years ago. Every year since, the group collects toys for children who are at risk of not receiving gifts.

"My kids would come home from school, and talk about how kids didn't have anything for Christmas. So we wanted to make sure that every child had something," said Herbert.

And this year, the need they are filling has grown, as another group, The Fostoria Cash Mob, is no longer able to hold a similar holiday toy drive. So they have partnered with the local Toys for Tots chapter and are expecting to help 400 to 500 children this year.

"It creates hope in the child's mind that they're not left behind, that somebody does care for them and love them," said Gary Pollock with Toys for Tots.

The children in need of holiday gifts were identified by their schools, and tickets were sent home to their parents.

Along with the d rop off boxes, two angel trees are setup as well to offer clothes for children in extra need this winter.

The toy drive will culminate on December 14th as parents of children in need will be able to pick the donated toys from a temporary toy store. But donations will be accepted year round to begin planning for next year.

There are a total of 30 d rop off locations, including the Fostoria K-Mart.

Here is where you can find more information.

