Local group helps children dealing family loss

Dealing with loss hard, especially for children. But there is a local group that can help.

WTOL 11's Sarah Oehler emceed a breakfast to help benefit the group named Good Grief, Thursday morning in Maumee.

Good Grief currently is working 75 children. That number has more than doubled from two years ago. Part of the reason why that numbered has increased so much is due to the opioid crisis.

"I'm a parent that brings my children to Good Grief. We lost our daughter, Ellie, four years ago. Just a few days ago was her anniversary. And so, we've been coming for the last year and it's just been absolutely amazing," said "The work that they do with the kids and all the therapy that goes on, it's just been absolutely integral to helping us overcome this, really, super difficult time in our lives and we are just really thankful for everything that they do."

Good Grief offers their services completely free of charge and depends on donations to operate.

Thursday's event exceeded expectations and had a packed house with over 300 in attendance.

